Delhi University Releases DUET 2019 Entrance Test Results at du.ac.in; How to Check

DU Admission 2019 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Delhi University Entrance Test results or the DUET 2019 result today. The DUET result has been released on the official website of the Delhi University at du.ac.in. The DUET exam was conducted on July 3 and July 6. Aspiring students can now check their Delhi University DUET exam results using their application form number and date of birth.

The Delhi University recently released the fourth cut off list for merit-based undergraduate courses. The admissions based on the fourth list will conclude tomorrow (July 17).

DUET 2019 Result: How To Check?

Step 1: Go to official website: du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for checking individual results.

Step 3: Enter your application form number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and view your result.

Direct Link for DUET 2019 Result

The Delhi University has provided a separate link for students to check their DUET answer keys. The DUET answer key for the following has been released:

LLB

B.Tech. (IT & Mathematical Innovations)

Bachelor of Education

B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication

The NTA will release the result for rest of the courses within the next few days. The list of shortlisted candidates and dates of interview will be notified on the DU admission portal shortly.

The DUET entrance examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses, postgraduate courses, M.Phil., and M.Phil.-PhD. It is conducted in computer-based mode in 18 different cities across India.