1-min read

DU Admission 2019: Lady Shri Ram College Releases First Cutoff List at lsr.edu.in, Sets 98% for Economics Hons

The Lady Shri Ram College has released the first cutoff on its homepage lsr.edu.in. The first cutoff for BCom (Hons), BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics courses stood at 98%.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 28, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
DU First Cutoff List 2019 for the Lady Shri Ram College Released | The Delhi University has released the first cutoff list for 2019 on June 27 for undergraduate courses on its official website du.ac.in in a PDF format. DU's first cutoff list mentions the accepted percentage required for granting admission to candidates in several courses.

The Lady Shri Ram College has released the first cutoff on its homepage lsr.edu.in. To know the complete category and course-wise cutoffs recorded click here lsr.edu.in.

Lady Shri Ram College First Cut off List: Here are top three highest cutoffs seen in courses offered by the Lady Shri Ram College.

The highest cutoff stood at 98.75% for three courses namely- BA History + Political Science, BA Economics + Political Science, BA (Hons) Psychology.

The first cutoff for BCom (Hons), BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics courses stood at 98%. For BA (Hons) Journalism the third cutoff is 97.50%.

