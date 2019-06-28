DU Admission 2019: Lady Shri Ram College Releases First Cutoff List at lsr.edu.in, Sets 98% for Economics Hons
The Lady Shri Ram College has released the first cutoff on its homepage lsr.edu.in. The first cutoff for BCom (Hons), BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics courses stood at 98%.
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
DU First Cutoff List 2019 for the Lady Shri Ram College Released | The Delhi University has released the first cutoff list for 2019 on June 27 for undergraduate courses on its official website du.ac.in in a PDF format. DU's first cutoff list mentions the accepted percentage required for granting admission to candidates in several courses.
The Lady Shri Ram College has released the first cutoff on its homepage lsr.edu.in. To know the complete category and course-wise cutoffs recorded click here lsr.edu.in.
Lady Shri Ram College First Cut off List: Here are top three highest cutoffs seen in courses offered by the Lady Shri Ram College.
The highest cutoff stood at 98.75% for three courses namely- BA History + Political Science, BA Economics + Political Science, BA (Hons) Psychology.
The first cutoff for BCom (Hons), BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics courses stood at 98%. For BA (Hons) Journalism the third cutoff is 97.50%.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Style at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue, See Pics
- WhatsApp Wants You to Share Status Update as Facebook Story Too: Here is What You Need to Know
- First Reviews of The Office India are Out and Fans Don't Seem to be Happy
- Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen was Eaten by Her Own Dragon, Suggests Forensic Anthropologist
- Angela Merkel Triggers Health Concerns After She Was Spotted Shaking at Another Event
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s