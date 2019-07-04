Take the pledge to vote

DU Admission 2019: LSR Releases Second Cutoff List @lsr.edu.in; BA (Prog) at 98.5%

The University of Delhi will conduct document verification for admissions under the second list from July 4 to July 6 at respective DU colleges.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
Image for representational purposes.
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), which comes under the ambit of Delhi University, has published its second cutoff list for granting admission into undergraduate courses. LSR has uploaded its second list on its website lsr.edu.in. The list for several courses can be checked through this direct link lsr.edu.in

For knowing the LSR 2019 admission cutoff against other DU constituent colleges, the DU second cutoff list 2019 can be accessed from the University of Delhi’s official website du.ac.in.

LSR’s second cutoff list for general category was declared for four courses namely- 95.50% for BA (Prog) Computer Applications and Mathematics, 98.50% for BA (Prog) History +Political Science, 96.50%, for B Sc (Hons) Mathematics and 97.50% for BA (Hons) English. Except for these courses, LSR has closed admissions for all other courses.

The University of Delhi will conduct document verification for admissions under the second list from July 4 to July 6 at respective DU colleges. Further, in the DU Admission 2019 process, the third cutoff list 2019 is scheduled for July 9 (Tuesday).

| Edited by: Karan Anand
