DU Admission 2019: SRCC First Cutoff List Released at du.ac.in, 98.5% for BCom Hons

DU Cutoff List 2019 | The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) affiliated under the Delhi Universityhas published its first cutoff list for admission into BCom (Hons) and BA Economics courses on June 27. The DU First Cutoff List 2019, SRCC First Cutoff List 2019 wasreleased on the University of Delhi’s official website du.ac.in and Shri Ram College of Commerce’s website srcc.edu.

The DUfirst cutoff list 2019 of Shri Ram College of Commerce includes the courses and category-wise cutoffs,which can be read here.

According to the official circular of SRCC First Cutoff List 2019, the highest cutoff recorded in B.Com was 98.50% and while that for BA Economic was 98.75%. The DU 2019First Cutoff List, SRCC 2019 First Cutoff List was based on average percentage of best of four subjects.

Further, as given in the SRCC 2019 First Cutoff List, the recorded cutoff for B.Com and BA Economic for candidates belonging to OBC category is 96.50% and 96.75%, respectively.

DU 2019 First Cutoff List: Steps to download Shri Ram College of Commerce’s Cutoff List

Step 1- Visit the official website of Delhi University: du.ac.in or Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) srcc.edu

Step 2- On homepage click on URL reading Shri Ram College of Commerce 2019 First Cutoff List

Step 3- On the new page, the Delhi University First Cutoff List 2019, SRCC First Cutoff List 2019 will be displayed in PDF format