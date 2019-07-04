DU Admission 2019: SRCC Releases Second Cutoff List at srcc.edu, B.Com Hons at 98%

DU 2nd Cutoff List 2019 | Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has released second cutoff list for two undergraduate courses- BCom (Hons) and BA (Hons) Economics.

The SRCC second cutoff list was published on the official website of Shri Ram College of Commerce srcc.edu.

Candidates willing to check comparative DU cutoffs against other DU affiliated colleges can check the Delhi University IInd Cutoff List 2019 from the Delhi University’s official website du.ac.in.

The SRCC 2019 second cutoff list can be read here

In DU Second Cutoff list 2019 Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has asked for 98% for B.Com Honors (in general category).

For DU admission process, candidates have to visit the Shri Ram College of Commerce campus and get the below-mentioned documents verified:

1. Hard copies of Delhi University application form and admission call letter

2. Three passport size photograph

3. Address proof

4. Date of birth proof

5. Class 10, 12 marksheets and pass certificates

6. Reservation certificate (as applicable)

They can complete document verification process between July 4 and July 6. For the unreserved category, Sri Ram College of Commerce closed admissions in Economic honors.