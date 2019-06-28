DU Admission 2019: St Stephen's College 2019 Call Letter Released at ststephens.edu

St. Stephens College 2019 Call Letter Released | St Stephen's College of Delhi University has released the call letter for aptitude test and interview for BA Sanskrit, BA English and BSc Chemistry.

The St Stephens Call Letter can be downloaded at ststephens.edu .

Candidates who qualify under the St Stephen’s cut-off list can click here to download the call letter.

St Stephen’s said in a circular that candidates qualifying under the cutoff list but rejected in the scrutiny phase can visit the admission office’s helpdesk between 9:30 AM and 1:00 PM.

Steps to Download St Stephens Call Letter

Step 1. Visit the homepage of St Stephens College: ststephens.edu or click the direct URL

Step 2. Click on tab reading St Stephens College 2019 Call Letter for aptitude test and interview

Step 3. On the new window, enter the application number and click submit button

Step 4. The St Stephens College 2019 Call Letter for BA Sanskrit/BA English/ BSc Chemistry will be displayed. Download and take a printout for future reference