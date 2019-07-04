DU Admission under Second Cut-off List Sees Queues And Queries for Document Verification

New Delhi: Queries at the help desks and long queues for document verification were a common sight at Delhi University colleges on the first day of admission on Thursday under the second cut-off list.

Students were also hoping that the percentages would come down further in the subsequent cut-off lists.

The second cut off list was announced on Wednesday night with a marginal drop in few courses while majority of the north campus colleges closed admission for unreserved category for popular courses.

The criteria of marks deduction for different boards remained the maximum confusing factor for students.

"I am looking forward to taking admission in Gargi College but the college is not counting functional English elective with general English amongst the top 4 subjects.

However, other colleges are readily counting both of the subjects separately," said Yarzuq Bilal, a student from Jammu and Kashmir, wanting to pursue History honors.

Similarly, a DU aspirant from Karnataka State Board said, "I want to pursue B.com (Hons). The board I come from holds a subject named as Basic Mathematics but the university requires business mathematics instead. So that entails the deduction of a percent which reduces my aggregate to 97.25 per cent".

Another student said the syllabus is equivalent in both the subjects.

"Rather our is far vast than what CBSE students study. They are just wasting their salaries on the management at the DSW office as they seem to be really unhelpful and this is the highest authority that I can approach," the student said.

Anshita Dhalla looking forward to pursuing History (Hons) said she had three vocational subjects in her stream.

"They are deducting 2.5 per cent for each that makes the deduction of 7.5 per cent from my aggregate. It is a great loss and our hard work has gone completely," Dhalla said.

Sanjay Singhla, an RTI Activist from Haryana, whose son took admission in Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College in the first cut-off said, "They have now cancelled the admission of my son out of nowhere without clarifying the reason. Even after we finished the form filling and other requirements of the university in the given period of time, the management tells us that the payment will be refunded soon."

There were not just panicking students but those who were satisfied as well.

Having got admission in Daulat Ram for B.Com Hons, Muskan said that contrary to her doubts about the difficult level of getting through DU Admissions, it turned out to be a pretty easy job. "Now all that's left for me to do is to look for PGs or hostel around as I am from Karnal," she said.

Jyoti, another student who got admission in Daulat Ram College for BA Program (Sanskrit + Music) said, "Though this is not what I was looking for, but it is any day better than some courses I was getting in colleges of my choice back in Rajasthan." ​