1-min read

DU Admissions 2018: 1st Admission List Releasing 12th July, Stay Tuned

Candidates who’ve applied for DU Admissions for the academic year 2018-19 must keep a close tab on the official website and check their result once the First Admission List is released by the University of Delhi.

Updated:July 7, 2018, 6:53 PM IST
DU Admissions 2018: 1st Admission List Releasing 12th July, Stay Tuned
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
DU Admissions 2018 First Admission list is scheduled to be released on 12th July 2018 by Delhi University (DU) on its official website - du.ac.in. The documents verification process will begin from 12th July to 14th July 2018 at respective colleges. Candidates who’ve applied for DU Admissions for the academic year 2018-19 must keep a close tab on the official website and check their result once the First Admission List is released by the University of Delhi.

The second admission list will be out on 18th July 2018 and the document verification process for the same is scheduled from 18th July to 20th July 2018.

The 3rd admission list will be released on 24th July 2018 and the document verification process will be conducted from 24th July to 26th July 2018.

The 4th admission list will be released on 30th July 2018 and the document verification process will be conducted from 30th July to 1st August 2018.

The 5th admission list will be released on 6th August 2018 and the document verification process will be conducted from 6th August to 8th August 2018.

Candidates must visit the official link given below to understand the Schedule of Announcement of Admission List for Entrance Based Undergraduate programmes:

http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/Admissions/2018/07072018_Schedule-of-Admission-Lists-for-Entrance-Based-UG-Programmes.pdf

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
