DU Admissions 2018: 2 Days Special Drive Begins Today, Apply Before 17th July 5:30PM!

DU Admissions 2018 2 Days Special Drive has begun today i.e. 16th July 2018 for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ KM/ Ward Quota/ CW/ Minority Sikh candidates seeking admissions in Undergraduate courses for the academic year 2018-19 in the University of Delhi.This drive is an opportunity for those candidates who missed to apply for Rectification in their respective categories. This Special drive is for 2 days only; beginning today i.e. 16th July 2018 and ending tomorrow, on 17th July 2018, 5:30 PM.The DU Special drive has been recommended by the Admission Committee after the completion of 5 cut offs for candidates seeking Undergraduate Admissions for the year 2018 - 19.The 6th cut off mark list will be published on 18th July 2018 on the official website as per the official notification. The process of Document verification, Approval of admission and payment of fee is scheduled from 18th to 20th July 2018.Registered women candidates (residents of NCT Delhi), who failed to apply for admissions in NCWEB will also be provided another opportunity. The NCWEB candidates will be given another chance to pay the fee whose admissions were approved earlier but could not pay the fee in the given time frame.This drive will also provide another chance to eligible applicants who could not take admission or had cancelled their admission during any of the preceding cut-offs for any reason till 4th cut-off.Candidates can visit the official website to check the official notification regarding Special Drive in below mentioned url:http://www.du.ac.in/entresults/Press%20Release%20-%20Announcement%20&%20Schedule%20for%20Special%20Drive%20for%20UG%20Admission.pdf