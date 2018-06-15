GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

DU Admissions 2018 Entrance Exam Admit Cards Released, Know How to Download?

DU Admissions 2018 Entrance Exam Admit Cards have been released by the University of Delhi on its official website .

Contributor Content

Updated:June 15, 2018, 12:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
DU Admissions 2018 Entrance Exam Admit Cards Released, Know How to Download?
Image for representation.
DU Admissions 2018 Entrance Exam Admit Cards have been released by the University of Delhi on its official website – du.ac.in.

‘For Entrance based Admission: Admit Cards will be made available after 7:00 am of 15/06/2018. Please check your mail and your admission dashboard’ read a note on the web portal. The varsity had earlier released a notice, according to which, the Admit Cards for Entrance Exams were to be released on Thursday, 14th June 2018, after 5PM. However, it was later postponed to today.

Candidates who have successfully registered for DU Admissions 2018 via Entrance Exams must check their registered email ids or login to their DU Admissions dashboard to download the e-Admit Card for the Entrance Exam of the course they have applied for.

The Entrance Exams for DU Admissions to B.Sc. Physical Education, Health Education & Sports Sciences courses are scheduled to be organized on Monday, 18th June 2018.

BA (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication (female students only) Entrance Exams are scheduled for Wednesday, 20th June 2018.

BA (Honours) Humanities & Social Sciences (Cluster Innovation Centre) and BTech (IT & Mathematical Innovations) (Cluster Innovation Centre) Entrance Exams are scheduled for Thursday, 21st June 2018.

JAT BMS/BBA (FIA) & BA (Honours) Business Economics (Shift-I) Entrance Exams are scheduled for 22nd June 2018.

A whopping three lakh students strength has registered this year in both merit-based and entrance-based courses, competing for fifty five thousand Undergraduate seats.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

Recommended For You