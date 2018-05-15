English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi University Admissions 2018: Online Registration Begins at du.ac.in/ug-ad.html; Check Schedule Here
The varsity has released the admissions schedule as per which interested candidates can start applying for the merit-based as well as entrance-based courses via a single application form from 15th May 2018, 6PM to 7th June 2018, 6PM.
Logo of the University of Delhi.
Delhi University (DU) started the online registration for admission to undergraduate courses on its official website www.du.ac.in on Tuesday.
Delhi University Admissions 2018 portal for Undergraduate courses will be live at 6PM on Tuesdy on the official website of Delhi University. The varsity has released the admissions schedule as per which interested candidates can start applying for the merit-based as well as entrance-based courses via a single application form from 15th May 2018, 6PM to 7th June 2018, 6PM.
To apply for Merit-based courses, an official statement read, In the third section/page, the applicant can select any number of courses (where admission is based on merit) based on applicant's eligibility. The eligibility of the courses can be checked by clicking information button "i". The courses are categorized under five different headings for easy navigation. There is no extra registration fee charges for applying to multiple courses.'
While for Entrance-based courses, 'In the fourth section/page, the applicant can select any number of courses (where admission is based on entrance) based on applicant's eligibility. The admission these programmes are based on entrance exam.'
The varsity has uploaded a step-by-step guide for the Registration Process that can be read from:
http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/Admissions/2018/UG/Step-by-Step-Guide.pdf
DU will release the First Cut-Off Marks List by the Colleges on 19th June 2018, next month, and eligible candidates will be given time from 19th June to 21st June 2018 for document verification, getting approval for admission and paying the online fee on DU’s portal. Four more cut-off lists will be announced by 12th July 2018.
Candidates must download the Delhi University Admissions 2018 schedule for Undergraduate courses from the URL mentioned below:
http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/Admissions/2018/UG/15052018_Admission_Schedule_Merit2018.pdf
