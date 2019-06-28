DU Admissions 2019: 90% for Most Daulat Ram College Courses, Details at dr.du.ac.in
While Dyal Singh College’s Computer Science course has a cut-off at 98.33 per cent, Daulat Ram College has announced 97.6 per cent cut-off for Physics.
Representative image. (Photo: PTI)
DU Admissions 2019 | On Thursday, June 27, the Delhi University has announced its much-awaited first cut-off list for admissions to various undergraduate courses in the top DU colleges for the academic year 2019-20. The highest cutoff for this year has been announced by the Hindu College, which demands 99 per cent for admissions to BA Political Science Honours. The other colleges with some of the highest cut-offs include Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College with 98.75 per cent for BA Programme (History + Sociology/ Political Science + Psychology) and BA (Hons) Psychology and Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) with 98.75 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics.
Even after being by-far the most delayed admission process in DU admissions history, this year, the DU 2019 first cut-off list for admissions to various undergraduate courses was released a day in advance of the scheduled date.
DU Admisions 2019-2020: Daulat Ram First Cut-Off List
Most of the BA, BSc and BCom courses at Daulat Ram College has demanded a cut off more than 90% in the first list. The courses with highest cut-off include BSc (Hons) Physics with 97.66%, BSc (Hons) Psychology with 97%, BA (Hons) Economics with 96.75%, BA (Hons) English and BCom (Hons) at 96.5% each and BSc (Hons) Chemistry, BSc (Hons) Mathematics, BSc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry and BCom (Programme) at 96%.
The students, who want to check the detailed list of complete cut-off for various categories in order to secure admission in various courses at Daulat Ram College, can visit dr.du.ac.in.
The highest cut-off last year was 98.75 per cent for BA Programme in Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College, followed by Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) with a cut-off of 98.50 per cent for BA (Honours) in Journalism and 98.25 per cent for BA (Honours) in Psychology in LSR College.
The second cut-off list for undergraduate courses will be announced on July 4, the students will receive the third cut-off list on July 9, the fourth cut-off list on July 15 and the fifth cut-off list on July 20.
