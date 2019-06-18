English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DU Admissions 2019: Delhi University Extends Last Date for Registration for PG, MPhil, PhD Courses Till June 22
The Delhi University said on Monday that all UG, PG, MPhil and PhD aspirants can register till June 22 on its official website du.ac.in.
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
New Delhi: Delhi University has extended the last date for registrations for PG,MPhil and PhD courses till June 22, officials said Monday.
The Delhi High Court had directed the varsity to extend the last date for registration to June 22 for undergraduate courses and to follow last year's eligibility criteria for admission.
However,the varsity Monday said the registration portal will remain open for all UG, PG, MPhil and PhD courses till June 22.
The last date has been extended for all courses,an official said. He said this has been done to provide equal opportunity to all the candidates.
