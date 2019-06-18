DU Admissions 2019: Delhi University Releases Revised Eligibility Criteria for UG Courses at du.ac.in

DU Admission 2019 | The Delhi University uploaded the revised eligibility criteria for admission to the undergraduate courses in DU for 2019-2020 academic sessions in PDF version on its official website du.ac.in.

According to information mentioned in it, aspirants who scored 45% in their class 12 examination can apply for Bachelor of Arts (BA) excluding the vocational courses and student with 40% can opt for Bachelor of Commerce.

Further, for B.Sc (Mathematics/Statistics) applicants who have scored 50% marks in Mathematics and an aggregate of 45% in the qualifying examination can fill the application form.

The new eligibility norms of DU Admission 2019 was released against the scrapped rule, which mandated applicants to score a minimum of 55% marks in class 12 result. The official notification concerning revised eligibility criteria for DU Admission 2019 can be read by clicking here.

The University of Delhi has also extended the application process for undergraduate courses till June 22 on complying with order of Delhi High Court. Earlier, the last day for submission of application form was June 14.

DU Admissions 2019: How to get PDF of Delhi University UG Revised Eligibility Criteria

Step 1: Visit the official website du.ac.in or click on the direct URL given above

Step 2: On homepage, there is banner headline reading on 'Corrigendum: Eligibility Criteria for UG Admissions 2019-20'

Step 3: Click on it

Step 4: On the new window the revised eligibility criteria will open in PDF file

Step 5: Read it and apply if you are eligible

Step 6: Download and save a copy of the revised eligibility criteria for future reference.