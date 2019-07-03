DU Admissions 2019: Delhi University Second Cutoff List will be Released on June 4 at du.ac.in

DU Second Cutoff List 2019 Shortly | The Delhi University will announce the DU Admission 2019 Second Cutoff List 2019 on June 4 (Thursday). The Delhi University Second Cutoff List 2019 will be released on University of Delhi’s official website. The DU First Cutoff List 2019 for its affiliated colleges was released on June 27. The University of Delhi is scheduled to release DU Admission 2019 Second Cutoff List, DU Second Cutoff List 2019 on July 4. However, Bhagini Nivedita College affiliated under the varsity has released its second cutoff list today.

The DU Cutoff List 2019, DU 2019 Second Cutoff List will be published on the official website of Delhi University du.ac.in. All the DU affiliated colleges will host Second DU 2019 Cutoff List at its official homepage mentioning the cutoff percentages for respective courses.

Nearly 23,700 students were given admission to the colleges affiliated by the Delhi University after declaration of DU First Cutoff List 2019. Further, as per experts’ prediction, there will be a slight decrease in the DU 2019 second Cutoff List 2019.

Steps to check DU Second Cutoff List 2019:

Once the DU Admission 2019 Second Cutoff list is released, students are advised to follow the steps to cutoff percentage.

Step 1- Visit the official homepage of Delhi University du.ac.in

Step 2- On homepage look for tab reading as ‘DU Second Cutoff List 2019 for current academic session’

Step 3- The Delhi University IInd Cutoff List 2019 can be viewed in a PDF file

As of now, as declared in the DU First Cutoff List 2019, the Hindu College has recorded highest cutoff of 99 per cent for admissions to Political Science Honours. It was followed by Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College with second highest with 98.75 per cent for BA Programme and Psychology Honours. Other DU Colleges- Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) stood at cutoff 98.75 per cent for Economics and Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) saw the highest cut-off for journalism at 98.50 per cent, while Kirori Mal College stood at 98.50 cutoff percentage for B.Com Honours.