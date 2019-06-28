DU Admissions 2019: Delhi University to Release Admit Card for PG Courses Today at du.ac.in
The Delhi University PG 2019 Admit Card will be uploaded by the University of Delhi on its official website du.ac.in.
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
DU PG Admit Card 2019 Today| The Delhi University will release the DU PG 2019 admit card today (June 28). The admit card will be uploaded by the University of Delhi on its official website du.ac.in.
According to a Careers360 media report, the Delhi University admit card for PG entrance examination was scheduled for June 26. Further, the exam convener Delhi University hasn’t communicated any specific reason behind the delay.
The Delhi University will conduct the DU 2019 PG entrance examination from July 3 to July 8. The 2019 DU PG entrance examination will be held in three shifts- morning shift (8.00 am – 10.00 am), afternoon shift (12.00 pm – 2.00 pm), and evening shift (4.00 pm – 6.00 pm).
DU PG Admit Card 2019: Steps to download Delhi University PG 2019 Admit Card
All candidates, who are planning to appear for the Delhi University post-graduation entrance examination are required to download their DU PG admit cards. Further, students without the Delhi University DU PG Admit Card 2019 won’t be allowed to enter the examination hall. Here are the steps for availing DU PG 2019 Admit Card
Step 1- Visit the official website of Delhi University: du.ac.in
Step 2- Search for a tab reading download DU Admit Card 2019
Step 3- Click on it and enter all the required details to view Delhi University PG 2019 Admit Card
Step 4- The DU PG 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Save the PDF file and take a printout of DU 2019 PG Admit Card , Delhi University Admit Card 2019
