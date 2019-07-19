Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

DU Admissions 2019: Delhi University To Release Fifth Cut-off List Today @ du.ac.in, Check Details Here

The aspiring candidates can either check the individual DU fifth-cut off list 2019 on the colleges’ official website or an accumulative Delhi University fifth-cut off list 2019 on DU’s official website.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 19, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DU Admissions 2019: Delhi University To Release Fifth Cut-off List Today @ du.ac.in, Check Details Here
Image for representational purposes.
Loading...

DU Admissions 2019 fifth-cut off List | The Delhi University is all set to announce the fifth-cut off list today, i.e, July 19. The University of Delhi will announce the fifth cut-off list for DU Admissions 2019 on its official website at du.ac.in. Additionally, each college will publish the cut-off list individually on the college’s official website. The aspiring candidates can either check the individual DU fifth-cut off list 2019 on the colleges’ official website or an accumulative Delhi University fifth-cut off list 2019 on DU’s official website.

The Delhi University’s fifth cut-off will be released for seats which remained vacant after admissions based on the DU fourth cut-off list 2019. The candidates who have secured minimum cut-off marks, can book their seat by paying the fee online. The fee window for DU Admissions 2019 will be available for two hours.

Last year, a total of 10 cut-off lists were declared by the University of Delhi.

After the University will release the fifth cut-off list, the admission process based on the fifth cut off will be conducted from July 20 to July 23, 2019 (except on Sunday). The candidates also need to get their documents verified at the respective institutes.

In case if a candidate has already booked a seat in another course in another college, or the same college and wants to make a shift, they can do so by cancelling the previous admission. However, a cancellation fee of Rs 1,000 in order to curb switching between colleges.

Meanwhile, Delhi University's Non Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) will release the second cut off list for admission to BA Programme and B.Com on July 20.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram