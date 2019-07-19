DU Admissions 2019: Delhi University To Release Fifth Cut-off List Today @ du.ac.in, Check Details Here

DU Admissions 2019 fifth-cut off List | The Delhi University is all set to announce the fifth-cut off list today, i.e, July 19. The University of Delhi will announce the fifth cut-off list for DU Admissions 2019 on its official website at du.ac.in. Additionally, each college will publish the cut-off list individually on the college’s official website. The aspiring candidates can either check the individual DU fifth-cut off list 2019 on the colleges’ official website or an accumulative Delhi University fifth-cut off list 2019 on DU’s official website.

The Delhi University’s fifth cut-off will be released for seats which remained vacant after admissions based on the DU fourth cut-off list 2019. The candidates who have secured minimum cut-off marks, can book their seat by paying the fee online. The fee window for DU Admissions 2019 will be available for two hours.

Last year, a total of 10 cut-off lists were declared by the University of Delhi.

After the University will release the fifth cut-off list, the admission process based on the fifth cut off will be conducted from July 20 to July 23, 2019 (except on Sunday). The candidates also need to get their documents verified at the respective institutes.

In case if a candidate has already booked a seat in another course in another college, or the same college and wants to make a shift, they can do so by cancelling the previous admission. However, a cancellation fee of Rs 1,000 in order to curb switching between colleges.

Meanwhile, Delhi University's Non Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) will release the second cut off list for admission to BA Programme and B.Com on July 20.