DU Admissions 2019: Hindu College Sets 99% Cut-off, Check Details at hinducollege.ac.in

The students aspiring for admission in the top colleges under Delhi University can check the first cut-off list for Hindu College at hinducollege.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 28, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
DU Admissions 2019: Hindu College Sets 99% Cut-off, Check Details at hinducollege.ac.in
File photo of the Hindu College.
Delhi University Admission 2019 for Hindu College | The Delhi University has announced its first cut-off list for DU admission 2019-20 on Thursday, June 27. The DU first cut-off list 2019 for admissions to various undergraduate courses was released a day in advance of the scheduled date. However, this has been by far the most delayed admission process in DU admissions history. While Hindu College pegged the highest score of 99 per cent for admissions to Political Science Honours, Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College closed second with 98.75 per cent for BA Programme and Psychology Honours. The students can check the first cut-off list for Hindu College at hinducollege.ac.in.

Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has announced a cut-off of 98.75 per cent for Economics Honours. The cut-off for science courses has been the highest this year at 98.3 per cent for Physics Honours and 97.75 for Statistics Honours and Mathematics. For admissions to Dyal Singh College’s Computer Science course, a cut-off for 98.33 per cent is required, while Daulat Ram College demands 97.6 per cent for Physics.

The highest cut-off last year was 98.75 per cent for BA Programme in Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College. It was followed by Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) with a cut-off of 98.50 per cent for BA (Honours) in Journalism and 98.25 per cent for BA (Honours) in Psychology in LSR College. Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) has the highest cut-off for journalism at 98.50 per cent, while Kirori Mal College has asked for 98.50 for B.Com Honours.

DU Admission 2019-2020: Hindu College First Cut-Off List

While the cut off for BA Programme (History + Political Science) is 97.75%, the cut-off for BA Programme (English + Economics) is 97.50%, BA Programme (Hindi + Philosophy) is 93.50% and BA Programme (Sanskrit + Political Science) is 97.25%.

For Honours courses, the cut-off is 98.50% for BA (Hons.) Economics, 97.75% for BA (Hons.) English, 91% for BA (Hons.) Hindi, 98% for BA (Hons.) History, 92.50% for BA (Hons.) Philosophy for 97% for BA (Hons.) Sociology.

For a detailed cut-off list for all courses and all categories, go to http://www.hinducollege.ac.in/download/2019/cutoffs/1.pdf.

The second cut-off list for undergraduate courses will be announced on July 4, while the third, fourth and fifth cut-off list will be out on July 9, July 15 and July 20, respectively.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
