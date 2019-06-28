DU Admissions 2019: Important Dates and Documents Required for Admission Process
Here are the key points for DU Admission 2019 and the important documents that will be required at the time of admission.
DU Admissions 2019 Important Documents | The Delhi University released the first DU Cutoff List 2019 on June 27, accentuating admission zeal among candidates. The first cutoff list of Delhi University was declared for various undergraduate courses offered by nearly 90 constituent colleges located in Delhi/NCR. Cutoff lists announced by the University of Delhi might confuse candidates. Here are the key points for DU Admission 2019 and the important documents that will be required at the time of admission.
In the meantime, students can check DU 2019 Cutoff Lists for Science, Arts and Commerce here.
DU Admission 2019: What Next
The eligible candidates, who are willing to take admission in undergraduate courses, can enroll for document verification and DU admission approval from June 28 to July 1.
DU Admission 2019: Needed Documents
During the document verification round of DU counseling round, keep all the below-listed documents ready-
-Class 10 certificates (mark sheet or certificate)
-Class 12 certificate (mark sheet or certificate)
-Recent character certificate
-Provisional certificate
-5 passport size photograph
-SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM certificate (as applicable)
-Printout of the Delhi University registration form
Reach your counseling venue with two set of photocopies of the required documents along with the original certificates.
DU Admission 2019: Dates for Subsequent DU Cutoff Lists 2019
The release dates for next three DU 2019 Cutoff Lists are-
First Cut off- July 27
Second Cut off- July 4
Third Cut off - July 9
Fourth Cut off - July 15
Fifth cut off - July 20
