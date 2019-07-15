DU Admissions 2019: NCWEB First Cutoff List Out at ncweb.du.ac.in; Miranda House, Hans Raj College at Top With 85%
The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has published the cutoff list for current year for its BA and B.Com Courses at its official website ncweb.du.ac.in.
Miranda House (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
DU Admission 2019 | The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board – responsible for providing special coaching to Delhi/NCR women candidates only on weekends so they can earn degree in undergraduate courses from Delhi University, has released its NCWEB 2019 First Cutoff List on July 14. The Board has published the cutoff list for current year for its BA and B.Com Courses at its official website ncweb.du.ac.in.
It has hosted direct links for the download of cutoff lists for BA, B.Com courses. Candidates can click on the respective course and check the cutoff percentage -
NCWEB 2019-20 BA Cutoff List
NCWEB 2019-20 B Com Cutoff List
The cutoff list can also be accessed at the homepage of Delhi University du.ac.in. According to information contained in the DU admission 2019 circular, the list will be available on the NCWEB’s notice board at campus and also at its teaching centers.
For BA course, the Miranda House and Hans Raj College jointly stand at 85% as the highest NCWEB 2019 cutoff for the same course BA (Prog) Economics+ Political Science. The cutoff is recorded for general category. Whereas, the same pattern of college and cutoff percentage mark is witnessed in B.Com course.
It has to be noted that a total of 50 teaching days in a year is provided to students enrolled under the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board. They get classes from the teachers of Delhi University or guest faculty at DU affiliated colleges.
NCWEB 2019 First Cutoff List: From Where to download NCWEB Cutoff PDFs
1- Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) homepage- ncweb.du.ac.in
2- Delhi University’s official portal- du.ac.in
3- Respective NCWEB Test Centers
Admission procedure involving fee submission and document verification is scheduled from July 15 to July 17 at assigned NCWEB test centers. The second NCWEB cutoff list 2019 will be released on July 20.
