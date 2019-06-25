Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

DU Admissions 2019: St Stephens College First Cutoff List Released at ststephens.edu

St Stephens College cut off for Bachelors of Arts course is 98% for general category commerce students, 98.5% and 96.5% for science and humanities students respectively.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
DU Admissions 2019: St Stephens College First Cutoff List Released at ststephens.edu
File photo of St Stephens College in New Delhi. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
St Stephens College’s Cutoff List 2019| Delhi University's St. Stephens College had released the first Cutoff List on its official website for 11 undergraduate courses in BA and BSc programmes.

The St Stephens Cutoff List mentions the cutoff mark for general and CNI (Christian) candidates separately. The cut off for Bachelors of Arts course is 98% for general category commerce students, 98.5% and 96.5% for science and humanities students respectively.

The official St Stephens Cutoff List 2019 can be accessed here .

A total of 19,862 applications were received by the St. Stephens College out of which 59.2% were from females. The college will offer 400 seats excluding sports and PWD quota.

Steps to Download St Stephens Cutoff List

Step 1. Visit homepage of St. Stephens College: ststephens.edu

Step 2. Click on First Cutoff List 2019 for Undergraduate Admission

Step 3. On new window, the St Stephens College’s First Cutoff List in PDF file will open

Step 4. Save the soft copy for future reference

The qualifying candidates are required to download the call letter. The second Cutoff List of St Stephens is scheduled for June 28 (Friday).

