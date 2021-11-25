DU Announces Cut-offs For Its Second Special Drive To Fill Up Vacant Seats In Colleges

New Delhi, Nov 24: The Delhi University on Wednesday announced cut-offs for its second special drive to fill up vacant seats with the minimum required marks seeing a steep decline in the range of two per cent to nine per cent at some colleges. Before this, the university had announced a cut-off under a special drive on November 13. The university has not shared the admission data for the list.

Many prominent colleges like Hindu and Hansraj College have closed admissions for a majority of their courses. Till the fifth cut-off list, 74,667 students had secured admission. Under the second special drive, candidates can apply for admission on November 25 and 26. Colleges will release the merit list on their website and candidates will have time from November 27 to 5 pm on November 30 to make payments.

Gargi College still has seats left in the general category for BA (Honours) Political Science (95.50 per cent), BCom (Honours) (95 per cent) and BA(Honours) Sanskrit (63 per cent). At Hindu and Hansraj College, almost all the arts and commerce courses are closed for admission.

The Indraprastha College For Women has released cut-offs for Economics (Honours), English (Honours), History (Honours), Geography (Honours) and Sanskrit (Honours) for which admission is still open. Kamala Nehru College still has seats available for History (Honours) and Sanskrit (Honours) while at Kirori Mal College, admission is still open for Hindi(Honours). Lady Shri Ram has released cut-offs for English (Honours) and Philosophy (Honours).

Miranda House has pegged the cut-off for History (Honours) at 90 per cent, a steep decline from the last special drive cut-off when the required marks stood at 98.50 per cent. At Aryabhatta College, the minimum required marks for Psychology (Honours) have come down to 96 per cent. The subject was closed for admission in the last cut-off list.

The minimum required marks for admissions to BSc (Honours) Mathematics are 87 per cent, down by six per cent from the previous list. The cut-off for BCom has come down to 88 per cent from 94 per cent while the minimum marks required for English (Honours) have come down by three per cent to 88 per cent. The cut-offs for BA programme (Economics+History) stand at 88 per cent, down from 93.5 per cent from the last list and BA programme (Economics+Political Science) at 89 per cent, down by five per cent. Those who could not seek admission or had cancelled their admission during the preceding cut-offs but meet any of the preceding cut-offs and first special drive may be considered for admission under the second drive provided seats are available in the category.

“No movement allowed during the special drive. Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier five cutoffs (including special cut-off/drive-I) will not be allowed to participate in the Special Drive- II. “This means candidates who are already admitted in any Programme College of the University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the special drive. Hence, cancellation options for candidates will be suspended during the special drive," the university said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University’s Non- Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) released its special cut-off on Wednesday. The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining a degree from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on weekends.

According to the list, the BCom programme is closed at Hansraj College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Jesus and Mary College and Miranda House while the course is still up for grabs at 22 other colleges like Maitreyi College, Bharati College and Aryabhatta College. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the Board.

