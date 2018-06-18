DU Announces First Cut-Off List: DU Admission 2018

Delhi University on Monday announced its first cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate courses in the 2018-19 academic year, recording a drop in the minimum required marks as compared to last year.The highest cut-off this year is 98.75 per cent for BA (programme) in Lady Shri Ram College. Delhi College of Arts and Commerce has a cut-off of 98.50 per cent for BA (Hons) in Journalism, while LSR College has a cut-off of 98.25 per cent for BA (Hons) in Psychology.Last year, the highest cut-off was 99.66 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) in Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College. In humanities stream, Khalsa College had set the highest cut-off at 99 per cent for BA (Hons) in Political Science.In science stream this year, the highest cut-off is 98 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) in Physics in Hindu College. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College also has a cut-off of 98 per cent for its B.Sc(Hons) in Computer Science course.St Stephen's College was the first to release its cut-off. For commerce students, the cut-off for Economics (Hons) was pegged at 98.75 per cent, and 98 and 97.5 per cent for humanities and science students respectively. The cut-off for English (Hons) was 97.5 per cent.Shri Ram College of Commerce today released its first cut-off for B.Com Honours and BA Hons in Economics for the academic year 2018-19 with the highest score being 97.75 and 98.50 per cent respectively for general category.The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7.The university has, for now, announced a total of five cut-off lists with the notification for the first cut-off scheduled to be issued on June 19.The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29.According to an official from the university, 2,78,544 aspirants have made payments.Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments.