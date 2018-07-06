English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DU Announces Fourth Cut Off List With Fewer Options, SRCC Closes Admission for General Students
Humanities students can apply for BA (Hons) in Sociology, English and Economics as some seats in some colleges are still vacant.
Students at Shri Ram College of Commerce (News18)
New Delhi: Delhi University announced its fourth cut-off list on Thursday night.
Students from the science stream can still apply to colleges in the North Campus in courses such as B.Sc (Hons) Botany,B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science and B.Sc (Hons) Physics as there are seats available under these courses.
Humanities students can apply for BA (Hons) in Sociology, English and Economics as some seats in some colleges are still vacant.
Meanwhile, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) released the fourth cut off before the centralised list.
SRCC has closed admission for both its courses for general students. For BA Economics (H) admission is still open for OBC category students and the corresponding cut off is 96%. Admission is closed for SC category students, for ST category students cut off is 90.75%, for PwD students, the cut off is 88%, and for Kashmiri Migrant students the cut off is 92.75%.
The seats in B. Comm (H) have been filled for general, OBC, and ST category students at SRCC. However, seats remain vacant for SC category students for whom the cut off is 90.50%. For PwD category students the cut off is 80.00% and for Kashmiri Migrant students, the cut off is 87.375%.
There has been a drop of 0.25 to two per cent in cut-offs for humanities courses across colleges. A drop of 0.25 to 0.5 per cent has been recorded in cut-offs in science courses.
The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7. The first cut-off list was announced on June 19.
The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29. According to an official from the university, 2,78,544 aspirants have made payments. Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments.
(With inputs from PTI)
