DU Announces Special Cut-off List for Admission to Remaining UG Seats

The Delhi University on Monday announced a special cut-off list for admission to remaining undergraduate seats, officials said. "The admission process through the special cut-off will commence from 9 am on November 24 and will continue till 1 pm on November 25. Candidates will, however, be allowed to pay the fee till 11:59 pm on November 27," a senior official said.

"The DU admissions 2020 under the special cut-off are meant only for those students who have not taken admission till the end of the fifth round of counselling," he added.

Over 68,000 out of 70,000 undergraduate seats have been filled in five cut-off lists announced by the university so far. This year, the admission process is completely online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.