DU Approves Syllabi of 4 Courses, Suggests Hindi Translation to be Made Available to Students

The Delhi University approved the syllabi of four courses on Thursday and suggested that Hindi translations be made available for the students, wherever possible, as online classes are set to begin from August 10.

Teachers had said the syllabi of the four courses- political science, sociology, history and English -were yet to be finalised. They had expressed apprehensions about how would they be able to start the classes.

A meeting was held by the Oversight Committee on Syllabi on Thursday and the syllabi were approved.

"The syllabi have been approved. The general recommendation given to the departments is that the Hindi text should be made available for subjects like history, sociology and political science. Wherever possible, the department should engage in getting translations in Hindi so that it becomes more accessible," Maharaj Pandit, chairman of the Oversight Committee on Syllabi, said.

A row had erupted over the syllabi of these subjects last year, with a right-wing teachers' outfit alleging that the curriculum was "pro-Left".

The syllabi of the four courses for the first semester were referred back by the executive council to the departments. It had submitted the revised syllabi to the oversight committee, which had passed those.