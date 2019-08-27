DU Eight Cutoff List 2019: SRCC Demands 98.62% for BA Economic Hons, Check Details at srcc.edu

DU Admission 2019 for SSRC | The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) affiliated to the Delhi University has published the eight cutoff list for BA Economics and B.Com courses on August 26. The DU Cutoff List 2019 was released by Delhi University on its official website du.ac.in and Shri Ram College of Commerce’s website srcc.edu. SRCC has pegged 98.62 for BA Economic Honours in general category. For Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Kashmiri Migrants, the college has asked for 94.50 and 91.50, respectively.

Further, SRCC Eight Cutoff List 2019 has released vacant seats for B.com Hons as well. Though the admission for general category is closed, there is still hope for OBC, SC/ST and Kashmiri immigrants. For OBC candidates, the required percentage is 95.12. Students who belong to Schedule Caste and Tribe can enroll themselves only if they have scored 91.87 precent and 86 percent, respectively. For Kashmiri immigrants, the required percentage is 87.75

Students who are yet to take admission in Delhi University are advised to check DU Cutoff List 2019 on the official website. The DU eighth cut-off list 2019 will be displayed in all the colleges on August 27. The Delhi University has published Du first cut-off list 2019 on June 27.

Candidates who are eligible and have met the requirements asked by various colleges in the DU Admission CutOff list 2019 should complete their enrollment formalities at the earliest.

