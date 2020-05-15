DU Exams 2020: University to Adopt Open-book Online Exam Mode

The Delhi University has decided to conduct an open book, take home semester examinations while keeping in mind the social distancing norms to fight coronavirus.







In an official letter, the Dean of Examination has asked the heads of departments to set question papers for Open-Book Examination. The university might adopt this way for all Regular, SOL, and NCWEB students of the final year.







The letter has also set detailed guidelines that need to be followed by the teachers in order to frame the open book examination question papers. These examinations will begin from July 1.







The notification read, “All examinations will be conducted through three sessions in a day, including Sundays, and have a duration of two hours. In case the situation isn’t normal due to Covid-19 and maintaining social distancing, safety and health of students become difficult, the university will adopt an alternative mode of examination.”







The students will be allowed to refer to their study books and reading materials to answer the question paper. The head of all departments have been asked to set question papers and submit them to the university on or before June 3.







All students will be required to download the question paper from the official website of the university within one hour, and will be given two hours to answer a set of four questions.







The answers need to be written on a plain sheet of paper. The answer sheet has to be scanned and submitted to the departments concerned.







The official announcement regarding the same has been uploaded on the official website of DU at du.ac.in.







Students can read it on the direct link here.