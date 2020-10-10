DU First Cut Off List 2020 LIVE Updates: 100% Cut Off in Lady Shri Ram College, Miranda House and SRCC Follow with 99%

According to DU official website (du.ac.in), admissions under the first cut-off list will begin on October 12 and end on October 14. The last day to submit fees will be October 16 and the DU UG entrance test against the first merit list will be held from October 19 to 21. Meanwhile, the PG admission process will begin from October 26.
Zakir Hussain College Cut-off | Full cut off list available here
DU Admissions to Begin from Monday | As the Delhi University (DU) releases its first cut-off list for admission to its various undergraduate courses, students can start their admission process from Monday. They can start paying fee and saving their seat. Admission who meet the cut-off mark requirement will be given seats after document verification. The entire process will be held online this year due to the pandemic.
BA (Hons) Economics Cut-off at 99.25% | Delhi University's highest cut off is seen in BA (Hons) Economics course this year. For St Stephen’s College, the cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics is 99.25%. For the College of Vocational Studies, the cut-off is jointly held by BCom (H), BA (H) Economics, and BA (H) English at 96.5%. In Ramanujan College the cut-off for BA (H) Economics is at 97%.
File photo of Delhi University.
"We will be holding a webinar for students on how to calculate cut-offs, choose courses and colleges on the dashboard. We will also be holding a meeting with college conveners. There is a need to sensitise all — from colleagues in colleges to candidates, who tend to get anxious," Delhi University, Dean (Admissions), Shobha Bagai was quoted as saying by PTI.
"The next step for students will be to update marks. There is an increase in students scoring above 95 per cent and 90 per cent marks, and we will see which streams they are from and how that will impact the cutoffs," Bagai added.
Former Academic Council member Pankaj Garg said the cutoffs in the first list would be high, but even the cutoffs in the fifth and sixth lists would be higher than last year by two-three percentage points. For instance, if the cutoff was 88 per cent in a subject last year, it will be 90 or 91 per cent this year, he said.
"Also, this year, students were not allowed to choose courses while filling the varsity registration form. So colleges will keep their cut-offs high since the number of seats are limited for courses," he had said.
Anju Srivastava, principal of the Hindu College, said the first cutoff would be the same if not higher than last year. "There is data that students who have scored above 95 per cent is almost the double of last year. We will have to keep the cut-offs high because of the limitations," she said.
