DU First Cut Off List Released, Check Here for Arts, Science, Commerce



Class 10th Board exam passing certificate and Mark sheet from a recognized Board of Education.

Class 12th Board or Inter exam passing certificate and Mark sheet from a recognized Board of Education.

Printout of Online Admissions Form

Passport size photographs (self-attested)

Transfer certificate or Migration certificate

Valid Category Certificates issued by competent authority (if applicable)



DU First Cut Off List has been released late last night on its official website and will be available from today i.e. Tuesday 19June 2018 at colleges of the University of Delhi.Candidates who meet the minimum cut-off percentage of marks as given in the DU First Cut Off List must visit the relevant colleges within 3 days to claim their seat and complete the DU Admissions 2018 formalities.Candidates interested in pursuing Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Arts (Honors), Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) can check the category-wise, college-wise DU First Cut-Off List at the below mentioned url:Candidates interested in pursuing Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Science (Honors) in various streams can check the category-wise, college-wise DU First Cut-Off List at the below mentioned url:Candidates must carry the following documents during the seat allotment process: