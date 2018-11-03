English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DU Graduate Among 7 Held as UP Police Bust Gang Providing Exam 'Solvers'
The gang used to take money from candidates for sending fake examinees in their place to take the 'Group D' examination for selection in the Railways, officials said.
Noida: A Delhi University graduate and a railway trackman are among seven persons arrested here Friday for allegedly providing "solvers" to candidates appearing for Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examinations, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) said.
The gang used to take money from candidates for sending fake examinees in their place to take the 'Group D' examination for selection in the Railways, officials said.
"The gang has taken Rs 2 crore from 200 students to replace them with the solvers for the online examination," Noida STF Deputy Superintendent of Police R K Mishra said.
"The solvers have sat for these examinations multiple times at centres in Chandigarh, Patiala, Noida and Sonipat," he said, adding that each of them would get paid between Rs 30,000 and Rs 60,000 for every exam.
The UP STF had been getting information about such fraudulent practices by a gang in the railway recruitment exams as well as some other online exams.
"The STF Noida unit had got a tip off from sources that the gang members would be coming to the Group D RRB exam centre in Sector 62 and try to get these solvers take the exam instead of the actual candidates," Mishra said.
"The STF sleuths reached the spot and arrested the seven gang members including its mastermind around 11.30 am," he added.
The accused were identified as Sanjeet Dahiya, Naveen Kumar, Vikrant, Sumit Kumar, Sunny Kumar, Gajendra Kumar and Subodh Kumar, the STF said in a statement.
The STF also seized three cars, cash worth Rs 4.5, 100 RRB examination admit cards of students and 85 identification documents of students, such as voter and Aadhaar cards, Mishra said.
During interrogation, Dahiya and Vikrant told the officials that they were running this business for the last few years and had been arranging solvers from among students preparing for competitive exams in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, the agency said.
Recently, students from Bihar had also joined them.
The STF said Vikrant had recently turned a "contractor" in this nexus and had started arranging solvers directly from Bihar. He earned a hefty commission for every solver.
"Dahiya told officials that he had completed BA from Delhi University and had started getting admissions done fraudulently in his varsity, for which he was once jailed," the statement said.
Sumit had joined the Railways as a trackman (Group D) in 2013 and is currently deployed at the Baraut station in Baghpat, the STF said.
All the accused have been booked under different sections of the IPC and provisions of the Information Technology Act, it said.
