DU Issues Advisory to Ensure Women Students' Safety in Colleges after Alleged Molestation at Gargi
The university has also sought an action taken report within two weeks on the steps taken by the colleges to ensure the safety of students on campus, it said in the advisory issued on February 10.
File photo: Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal (in green sweater) addresses students during a protest, against the alleged molestation of students by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival, at Gargi College, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi University has issued an advisory to all principals to ensure safety of women employees and students in the aftermath of the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at Gargi College last week.
Condemning the Gargi College incident, the authorities also urged the police to take strong actions against those involved.
The University further said that it has also sought an action taken report from the college principal in the matter.
