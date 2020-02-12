DU Issues Advisory to Ensure Women Students' Safety in Colleges after Alleged Molestation at Gargi

New Delhi: Delhi University has issued an advisory to all principals to ensure safety of women employees and students in the aftermath of the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at Gargi College last week.

The university has also sought an action taken report within two weeks on the steps taken by the colleges to ensure the safety of students on campus, it said in the advisory issued on February 10.

Condemning the Gargi College incident, the authorities also urged the police to take strong actions against those involved.

The University further said that it has also sought an action taken report from the college principal in the matter.

