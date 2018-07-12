GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

DU JAT 2018 1st Admission List Out at du.ac.in, Check Now!

The examination for the Joint Admission Test (JAT) for courses BMS/ BBA (FIA)/ BBE) and BA (Hons) Humanities and Social Sciences were conducted last month by Delhi University. The process of document verification and approval of admission by college will be conducted on 13th and 14th July 2018 as per the notification given in official advertisement.

Partner Content

Updated:July 12, 2018, 6:17 PM IST
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
DU JAT 2018 1st Admission List has been released this evening by the University of Delhi, Delhi on its official website - du.ac.in.

Candidates who had appeared in Joint Admission Test (JAT) 2018 must visit the official website to check the results by following the instructions given below:

How to check DU JAT 2018 1st Admission List Results?

Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.du.ac.in
Step 2 - Click on 'DU Entrance Test Results - 2018 (UG, PG, MPhil/ PhD)' on home page
Step 3 - Click on link 'Rank - wise Result for Admission to BMS, BBA(FIA) and BA(H) Business Economics, 2018'
Step 4 - CTRL+F and check
Step 5 - Download the result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.du.ac.in/entresults/BMS_Result_2018.pdf

As per the official website the 1st admission list for the admission in the various courses would be aligned with the 2nd Admission list for Entrance Based Undergraduate courses in BA (Hons) Music and BSc (Physical Education, Health Education & Sports).

