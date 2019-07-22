DU Mass Communication Admission 2019: Delhi University Releases Journalism First Merit List, Check Online at du.ac.in

DU Journalism Admission 2019| The Delhi University (DU) has released the first merit list for admission to Five Year Integrated Program in Journalism. The DU Mass Communication Admission Result 2019 first list was released on the official website of Delhi School of Journalism on July 21. All the candidates can check the DU Journalism first merit list on the official websites du.ac.in and dsj.du.ac.in

For the Five Year Integrated Program in Journalism, the first merit list has 54 unreserved seats, along with 32 OBC seats, 18 SC seats and 10 ST seats. All the students whose name have appeared on the first merit list for journalism should apply for the admissions on or before 2pm on July 23.

DU First Merit List for Journalism Course Admissions: Steps to download online

Step 1: Visit the Website of Delhi University at du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘DU First Merit List for Journalism Course Admissions’ option

Step 3: Read all the necessary instructions carefully

Step 4: Download the DU First Merit List for Journalism Course Admissions 2019.

All the candidates, who had appeared for the DU Journalism entrance exam, are advised to check DU First Merit List for Journalism Course Admission from the official website. The candidates can also get the first merit list for admission to five-year integrated course in Journalism at DU by clicking on the link.

The second Merit List for Journalism Course Admission is expected to be out on July 25, followed by the third Merit List for Journalism Course Admission, if any, in DU on July 29.