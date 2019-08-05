DU Panel Clears First-semester Syllabi of 4 Subjects, Sends Back Rest for Revision

New Delhi: Delhi University's oversight committee for courses on Monday passed the syllabi of Political Science, Sociology, History and English for the first semester and referred the curriculum of other semesters back to the respective department.

A row had erupted over the syllabi of these subjects with a right-wing teachers' outfit alleging that the syllabi are "pro-Left".

The syllabi of the four courses were referred back by the Executive Council to the departments.

The departments submitted the revised syllabi to the Oversight Committee which in its meeting on Monday passed the syllabi of first semester, sources said.

It referred the remaining syllabi back to the departments for comprehensive revision and also gave one-month time for departments to seek suggestions from various stakeholders like students and professors, they added.

The sources claimed the committee members also stressed on having more "Indian writings" and expressed concern about inclusion of "controversial and divisive" subject.

Academic council member Dr Rasal Singh welcomed this decision and said, "The syllabi should be cleansed and Indianised. The syllabi should be free from colonial and communist clutches.

Participation of more teachers and other stakeholders including students should be ensured in comprehensive review process and syllabi should be made inclusive, academic and non-propagandist." English teachers, meanwhile, condemned the decision of the Oversight Committee and alleged it had succumbed to the pressure of right-wing forces.

The revised syllabus has been approved by two meetings each of the Committee of Courses and the Faculty of Arts: the statutory bodies meant for the purpose, the teachers said.

"Nothing can be more unacademic and illogical than to approve syllabus in a piecemeal manner, especially when the syllabus has been revised keeping in mind the Learning Outcome Curriculum Framework (LOCF) mandated by the UGC.

"Learning outcomes can be assessed only in a holistic manner and require students to have an idea of the entire syllabus right at the beginning to chart out their progress," the teachers said in a statement.

The unfortunate decision of the Oversight Committee to ignore this fundamental requirement of LOCF and approve only the first semester syllabus is not becoming of a reputed institution like the University of Delhi, especially when it has been awarded the status of Institution of Eminence (IoE), they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.