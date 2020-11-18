DU PG Admissions 2020: Delhi University to Begin the Process Today, Check Details Inside

DU PG Admissions 2020 l The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to start the admission process for 54 postgraduate (PG) programmes from today, November 18, onwards. While some of the courses will offer admission through entrance test, others will conduct DU PG admission 2020 on the basis of merit. For merit-based DU PG admission 2020, candidates who have passed the qualifying examination from the University of Delhi can participate. The varsity has already released the official notification regarding the same.

The notification reads, “The admission to some of the courses is either based only through the entrance or through both entrance and merit. All the applicants whose final year results have been declared by the University must update their marks on their dashboard. Applicants whose final year result of the qualifying examination has not been declared yet should wait to update their marks.”

Click on the link to read DU PG admission 2020 official notification

http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/pdf/adm2020/13-11-2020-Notice_PG%20Admission.pdf

DU PG Admission 2020: Points to Remember

1. Entrance-Based Admission

Candidates seeking admission based through DU entrance test conducted by NTA will be admitted on the basis of their score in DUET 2020, irrespective of their final year results. However, those whose final year results had been declared were asked to upload their marks on the dashboard by November 16.

2. Merit-Based Admission

Merit-based admission is offered to only those who have completed the qualifying examination from DU. For merit-based admission, DU PG admission list 2020 will be prepared on the basis of the marks of qualifying examination submitted by the candidates on dashboard. According to the official notification, students of the University of Delhi under the Choice Based Credit System had to calculate their percentage using the formula as given on their dashboard.

DU PG Admission 2020: Tie-Breaking Formula

If two or more candidates score equal marks in their qualifying examination, Delhi University will decide their rank on the following basis:

1. Candidates having a higher percentage of marks in the qualifying exam will be given preference.

2. Candidates with a higher percentage of marks in the final year of bachelor's degree, then the preceding year and so on will be given preference.

3. Next, candidates having higher aggregate marks in five subjects including one language in class 12 Board examination will be ranked higher.

For the candidates whose result of their qualifying examination has not been declared yet, their admission to that seat will be kept on hold. For further details, candidates are requested to visit the official website at http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/index.html.