DU Result 2019: Delhi University Releases Semester-wise UG, PG Result on du.ac.in, Direct Link

The University of Delhi has announced DU Semester Result 2019 for Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses. The Delhi University Result 2019 was released for the semester examination held in the month of November and December last year. Students, who were waiting for their results, will be asked to enter their roll number and registration number in order to access their results on the official website http://du.ac.in/du/.

Students can also check their DU Semester Result 2019 via direct link here.

DU Result 2019: How to check semester-wise result

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Look for exam result tab and click on it

Step 3: Select Semester Examination (Nov-Dec 2019)

Step 4: Now, select college name from the drop down menu

Step 5: Enter roll number and captcha code and click on submit

Step 6: Download DU Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference

About Delhi University:

The University of Delhi is a premier university of the country with a venerable legacy and international acclaim for highest academic standards, diverse educational programmes, distinguished faculty, illustrious alumni, varied co-curricular activities and modern infrastructure. Over the many years of its existence, the University has sustained the highest global standards and best practices in higher education.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.