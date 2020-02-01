DU Result 2019: Delhi University Releases Semester-wise UG, PG Result on du.ac.in, Direct Link
The Delhi University Result 2019 was released for the semester examination held in the month of November and December last year.
Image for representational purposes.
The University of Delhi has announced DU Semester Result 2019 for Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses. The Delhi University Result 2019 was released for the semester examination held in the month of November and December last year. Students, who were waiting for their results, will be asked to enter their roll number and registration number in order to access their results on the official website http://du.ac.in/du/.
Students can also check their DU Semester Result 2019 via direct link here.
DU Result 2019: How to check semester-wise result
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Look for exam result tab and click on it
Step 3: Select Semester Examination (Nov-Dec 2019)
Step 4: Now, select college name from the drop down menu
Step 5: Enter roll number and captcha code and click on submit
Step 6: Download DU Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference
About Delhi University:
The University of Delhi is a premier university of the country with a venerable legacy and international acclaim for highest academic standards, diverse educational programmes, distinguished faculty, illustrious alumni, varied co-curricular activities and modern infrastructure. Over the many years of its existence, the University has sustained the highest global standards and best practices in higher education.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nike Vaporfly Shoes Will Not be Banned, No Matter How Much Rivals May Have Wanted
- Former K-Pop Star Seungri Indicted for Prostitution and Habitual Gambling
- Urmila Matondkar Wrongly States WWII 'Ended in 1919', Compares CAA with Rowlatt Act
- How Mumbai Police is Making Signals 'Punish' Drivers for Constantly Honking at Red Lights
- Anand Mahindra's 'Samosa' Joke After Arvind Krishna Becomes IBM CEO Wins Twitter