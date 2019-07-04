DU Second Cutoff List 2019 Released for Science, Arts and Commerce Courses at du.ac.in
In Science courses, Hans Raj, Hindu and SGTB Khalsa Colleges asked for the highest cutoff at 97%, in Arts and Commerce, Kirori Mal, Ramjas, Miranda House and SRCC join them at 98% and for BA (Prog), LSR is at 98.50%.
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
DU Second Cutoff List 2019 Released | The Delhi University released its second cutoff list for undergraduate admission on July 4.
The 2nd cutoff list was published on Delhi University’s official website du.ac.in. The first cut off list was released on June 27.
Here are the highest cutoffs recorded in DU 2nd Cutoff list along with their respective courses:
Science Courses
The highest cutoff recorded is 97% at Hans Raj College for B.Sc (Hons) Physics, Hindu College for B.Sc (Hons) Zoology, Physics and Statistics. The Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Sikh Minority (SM) has also asked for 97% for B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science.
Arts & Commerce Courses
DU second cutoff list for Arts & Commerce courses, the Hindu College has asked for 98.25 % for B.A. (Hons.) Economics. Hans Raj College, Kirori Mal College and Ramjas College have kept the cutoff at 98% for BA (Hons) Economics. Miranda House (W) and Shri Ram College of Commerce have demanded 98% for B.A. (Hons) Geography and B.Com (Hons), respectively.
BA Programme
In the second cutoff list, Lady Shri Ram College for Women has the highest cutoff percentage of 98.50% for B.A Programme (History + Political Science). LSR has also asked for 97.75% under EWS category for the same course. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh College saw 97% as second highest DU cutoff for B.A Programme (Commerce + Economics).
