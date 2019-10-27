Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

DU Seeks President's Intervention to Stop Construction of 39-storey Private Building in North Campus

Various sections have condemned the construction of the building, saying it is being constructed illegally on public land. They have also said the building will overlook six girls' hostels in the varsity and will invade their privacy.

PTI

Updated:October 27, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DU Seeks President's Intervention to Stop Construction of 39-storey Private Building in North Campus
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Delhi University has urged the president, vice president and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to intervene in the matter pertaining to the construction of a 39-storeyd private building in North Campus.

Various sections have condemned the construction of the building, saying it is being constructed illegally on public land. They have also said the building will overlook six girls' hostels in the varsity and will invade their privacy.

On Saturday, the varsity's vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi announced at the Executive Council meeting that the varsity will be developed into an "integrated closed campus" within a year, sources said, adding the Council sought the support of North MCD and Delhi Police for this.

The decision was welcomed by the members, they said.

The varsity has also formed a 20-member task force to look into the matter and address issues like illegal parking, traffic, incidents of snatching in the campus.

The varsity's South campus is a closed campus.

The Council also appealed to the president, who is the visitor to the university, vice-president, chancellor of the varsity and the Delhi LG, who is the chief rector, to intervene in the matter on an "urgent basis".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram