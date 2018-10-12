English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DU SOL B.Com Result 2018 out at sol.du.ac.in, Check Now
Candidates can apply for Revaluation or Rechecking of their Answer Scripts within three weeks of the declaration of results.
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
DU SOL B.Com Result 2018 for Part 1, 2, 3 has been declared by the School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi (DU) on its official website - sol.du.ac.in. DU School of Open Learning (SOL) had organized the examinations for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Part I, Part II and Part III in the months of May and June 2018, earlier this year. The results of B.Com Honors, BA (H) English and BA (H) PS for Part 1, 2, 3 Examinations 2018 are also available. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check DU SOL B.Com Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://sol.du.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on the url that reads,
B.Com Part-1,2,3 Result or
B.A.(H) English Part-1,2,3, B.A.(H)PS Part-1,2,3 & B.Com (H) Part-1,2,3 Result
Step 3 – Enter your SOL Roll No., Exam Roll No., Select Year of Exam, Course and Part and click on Show tab
Step 4 – Check your result and download your Marksheet
Direct Link - https://sol.du.ac.in/mod/page/view.php?id=67
Candidates can apply for Revaluation or Rechecking of their Answer Scripts within three weeks of the declaration of results.
Meanwhile, the School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi (DU) has extended the online admissions window for M.A. Sanskrit, B.A. Programme, B.Com, B.Com (Hons), B.A. (Hons.) English and B.A. (Hons.) Political Science courses till 20th October 2018.
