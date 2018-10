DU SOL B.Com Result 2018 out at sol.du.ac.in, Check Now

DU SOL B.Com Result 2018 for Part 1, 2, 3 has been declared by the School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi (DU) on its official website - sol.du.ac.in . DU School of Open Learning (SOL) had organized the examinations for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Part I, Part II and Part III in the months of May and June 2018, earlier this year. The results of B.Com Honors, BA (H) English and BA (H) PS for Part 1, 2, 3 Examinations 2018 are also available. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:How to check DU SOL B.Com Result 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://sol.du.ac.in Step 2 – Click on the url that reads,B.Com Part-1,2,3 Result orB.A.(H) English Part-1,2,3, B.A.(H)PS Part-1,2,3 & B.Com (H) Part-1,2,3 ResultStep 3 – Enter your SOL Roll No., Exam Roll No., Select Year of Exam, Course and Part and click on Show tabStep 4 – Check your result and download your MarksheetCandidates can apply for Revaluation or Rechecking of their Answer Scripts within three weeks of the declaration of results.Meanwhile, the School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi (DU) has extended the online admissions window for M.A. Sanskrit, B.A. Programme, B.Com, B.Com (Hons), B.A. (Hons.) English and B.A. (Hons.) Political Science courses till 20th October 2018.