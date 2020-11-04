DU SOL BA, B.Com Second Semester Result 2020: School of Open Learning Declares Marks; Find Direct Link Here

DU SOL BA, B.Com Results for Second Semester Exam 2020 have been announced on the official website of the varsity. The School of Open Learning (SOL) of University of Delhi (DU) has declared the second semester exams results for its courses —BA (H) Political Science, BA (Honours) in English, BCom (H), BA and BCom (CBCS) on Tuesday. DU SOL 2020 results for BA, B.Com Second Semester can be checked on the website.

For checking the DU SOL BA, B.Com Results Second Semester Exam 2020, students need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the website

Step 2: Next, in the notification section, click on the UG Result 2019-2020 (ABE) which is the DU SOL Result 2020

Step 3: On the new page, select your course

Step 4: A PDF file will appear with your result

Step 5: Download the file and check your result in the document

Step 6: Print the DU SOL results 2020 for future references

You can also directly access the DU SOL BA, B.Com Second Semester Exam 2020 Results here

The DU SOL started declaring Semester Exam results from October 7 for second semester examination. On November 2, DU SOL results for courses BA (Program), BA (H) Political Science and BA (H) English were declared. Earlier, results of B.Com and B.Com (H) were declared by the DU SOL.

DU SOL 2020 results are based on assignments submitted by the students.

The DU SOL was established in 1962 as the School of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education. In the beginning, it accommodated 900 students but presently, lakhs of students attain education through DU SOL. It enables distance learning for the students who cannot attend classes on a regular basis. DU SOL established a South Study Centre at Delhi’s Moti Bagh around 1990.

The admission process for the DU SOL started on October 19 and is ongoing for the students who are interested to enrol in the undergraduate degree programmes of the university.