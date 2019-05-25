Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

DU SOL Eligibility Criteria 2019: Delhi University School of Open Learning Likely to Allow Candidates with 33%

Currently, the DU SOL Eligibility Criteria for BA, BCom courses is a minimum of 40 % marks Class 12 Board Examination.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 25, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
DU SOL Eligibility Criteria 2019: Delhi University School of Open Learning Likely to Allow Candidates with 33%
Image for representational purpose only.
Delhi University’s School of Open Learning Eligibility 2019 | The Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL), which offers UG and PG programmes through distance learning mode, may soon allow admission to candidates with 33% passing mark in DU SOL Admissions 2019. The DU’s School of Open Learning is working on approval of the recommendation to revise the eligibility criteria for admission into DU SOL 2019 Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) courses. The DU’s School of Open Learning has officially confirmed the DU Admissions 2019 Application Form date for undergraduate courses. The registration for SOL DU Admissions 2019 will start from June 1 and close on July 31.

For the current academic session 2019, the Standing Committee of DU Academic Council has sent the recommendation to the Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi. According to a report in the Times of India, the Staff Council Secretary, Janmejoy Khuntia, said that he hopes the DU VC Yogesh Tyagi will give his approval for the same. The revised eligibility criteria for admission to DU SOL 2019 BA, BCom Courses were a long-standing demand of the teachers, which will help thousands of students to get an opportunity to enroll with DU SOL Admissions.

Currently, the DU SOL Eligibility Criteria for BA, BCom courses is a minimum of 40 % marks Class 12 Board Examination. The new DU SOL Admission Eligibilty Criteria will benefit many aspirants.

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
