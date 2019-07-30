DU SOL Result 2019 for B.Com Honours Released at sol.du.ac.in, Steps to Check
Students who have appeared in the B.Com Honours part one, two and three examination can check their DU SOL Result 2019 at the official website sol.du.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)
The Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) has released the DU SOL Result 2019 for B.Com Honours part one, two and three on July 29. The result was released on sol.du.ac.in. The Delhi University’s School of Open Learning had conducted the examination for B.Com Honours from May 7 and 11 June. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their DU SOL Result 2019 on the official website.
How to Check Delhi University's School of Open Learning Result 2019, DU SOL results 2019
Students should follow the below-listed steps to check their score. Further, students should keep their Delhi University's School of Open Learning examinations admit card handy.
Step 1: Go to the website- sol.du.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the DU SOL Result 2019 link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Download DU SOL Result 2019 and take a print out for future use.
Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation of the answer script. Students will have to deposit a revaluation/rechecking form along with the fees. Students can collect the form for revaluation from school’s office. Students need to apply within three weeks from the date of the result.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Can You Spot the Similarity Between Disha Patani and Her Pet Cocker Spaniel in This Pic?
- PUBG Mobile Lite is Already Topping The Google Play Store Charts in India, And Here is Why
- When We're Together, World Ceases to Exist, Says Anushka Sharma on Married Life With Virat Kohli
- Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Explodes and Causes a Garage Fire in Montreal
- The Next Frontier for Artificial Intelligence Lies in Food and Beverages