Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

DU SOL Result 2019 for B.Com Honours Released at sol.du.ac.in, Steps to Check

Students who have appeared in the B.Com Honours part one, two and three examination can check their DU SOL Result 2019 at the official website sol.du.ac.in

Trending Desk

Updated:July 30, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DU SOL Result 2019 for B.Com Honours Released at sol.du.ac.in, Steps to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

The Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) has released the DU SOL Result 2019 for B.Com Honours part one, two and three on July 29. The result was released on sol.du.ac.in. The Delhi University’s School of Open Learning had conducted the examination for B.Com Honours from May 7 and 11 June. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their DU SOL Result 2019 on the official website.

How to Check Delhi University's School of Open Learning Result 2019, DU SOL results 2019

Students should follow the below-listed steps to check their score. Further, students should keep their Delhi University's School of Open Learning examinations admit card handy.

Step 1: Go to the website- sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the DU SOL Result 2019 link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Download DU SOL Result 2019 and take a print out for future use.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation of the answer script. Students will have to deposit a revaluation/rechecking form along with the fees. Students can collect the form for revaluation from school’s office. Students need to apply within three weeks from the date of the result.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram