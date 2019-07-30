DU SOL Result 2019 for B.Com Honours Released at sol.du.ac.in, Steps to Check

The Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) has released the DU SOL Result 2019 for B.Com Honours part one, two and three on July 29. The result was released on sol.du.ac.in. The Delhi University’s School of Open Learning had conducted the examination for B.Com Honours from May 7 and 11 June. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their DU SOL Result 2019 on the official website.

How to Check Delhi University's School of Open Learning Result 2019, DU SOL results 2019

Students should follow the below-listed steps to check their score. Further, students should keep their Delhi University's School of Open Learning examinations admit card handy.

Step 1: Go to the website- sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the DU SOL Result 2019 link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Download DU SOL Result 2019 and take a print out for future use.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation of the answer script. Students will have to deposit a revaluation/rechecking form along with the fees. Students can collect the form for revaluation from school’s office. Students need to apply within three weeks from the date of the result.