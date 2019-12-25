Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

DU Students and Teachers Group Holds Pro-CAA March, Plan to Organise Awareness Programmes

They students and teachers also condemned the violence during the last week's anti-CAA protests and said they would organise programmes to spread awareness about the changes in the citizenship law in various campuses.

PTI

Updated:December 25, 2019, 7:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
DU Students and Teachers Group Holds Pro-CAA March, Plan to Organise Awareness Programmes
Pakistani Hindu refugees in Jaisalmer held a march yesterday, in support of Citizenship Amendment Act.

New Delhi: A group of Delhi University students and teachers on Tuesday held march in support of the amended Citizenship Act (CAA).

Scores of academicians and researchers participated in the march pointing out that the changes in the citizenship law is aimed at giving justice to the minority community of the three neighbouring Islamic nations who had to flee their homelands due to their persistent persecution there on religious basis and take refuge in India, a statement said.

They pro-CAA students and teachers also condemned the violence during the last week's anti-CAA protests and said they would organise programmes to spread awareness about the changes in the citizenship law and its constitutional validity in various campuses.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram