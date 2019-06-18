DU to Grant Provisional Admission to EWS Students Following Delay in Issuance of Certificates
This decision was finalised at the meeting of the Standing Committee of Admissions on Monday, the official said.
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
New Delhi: Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students can get provisional admission in Delhi University by using acknowledgement receipt from authorities if there was a delay in procuring category certificate, an official said on Tuesday.
"In several places, including Delhi, there has been a delay by the authorities in issuing EWS certificates. Due to this, Delhi University decided that candidates can upload acknowledgement receipt at the time of admission.
"They will be required to submit an undertaking, which will state that they will submit the EWS certificate within 15 days of getting admission to the college," Professor Rasal Singh, a standing committee member, said.
It was also decided in the meeting that the establishment of a wing, that deals with formulating admission criteria, is recommended to the university authorities.
The branch will work through the year to ensure that the eligibility criterion for various courses are finalised within time and also communicated to candidates at least six months before the admissions commence.
The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi University and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to allow students to apply for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses at the varsity for the current academic session based on the eligibility criteria of 2018-19.
The bench had also made it clear that the changes in eligibility criteria have to be made in accordance with law, "which would require a minimum of six months of public notice to the public at large".
As many as 3,49,979 candidates have registered on Delhi University's admission portal till now for undergraduate (UG) courses, with 2,43,860 making payments.
Of those who have made payments, 1,44,887 are from the unreserved category, 51,594 from the Other backward Classes, 32,490 from the Scheduled Caste, 6,688 from the Scheduled Tribe and 8,201 from the EWS.
As many as 1,42,691 candidates have registered on Delhi University's admission portal till now for post-graduate (PG) courses, with 1,19,122 making payments.
Of those who have made payments, 64,400 are from the unreserved category, 27,445 from Other backward Classes, 27,445 from Scheduled Caste, 5,853 from Scheduled Tribe and 3,848 from EWS.
Over 30,000 candidates have registered on the admission portal for MPhil and PhD courses, with 17,471 making payments.
The university on Monday said the registration portal will remain open for all UG, PG, M.Phil. and PhD courses till June 22.
This year, the university has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats to accommodate the EWS category students. There will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for UG courses to 62,000.
There will be separate cut-offs for students belonging to the EWS category.
