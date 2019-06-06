Delhi University to Hold Entrance Exams From June 30 to July 6

New Delhi: The Delhi University will hold its entrance exams for postgraduate, MPhil, PhD and nine undergraduate courses from June 30 to July 6, officials said Thursday.

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the entrance exams for the first time.

There are 11 undergraduate courses, for which entrance exams will be happening, but for music and physical education, the tests will be conducted internally by the varsity, the officials said.

For undergraduate courses, admissions will be made based on marks scored in the entrance test and class 12 examination.

Entrance tests will be conducted in centres located in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR includes Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Trivandrum and Varanasi for postgraduate courses.

The dates of the entrance exams for the respective courses will be announced on Friday. The exams will take place in three sessions per day and CCTV cameras will be placed at all the centres.

The two-hour written entrance examination will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs) (four choices each) designed to evaluate the aptitude of applicants through areas as relevant to each subject.

There will be 100 questions and each correct answer will get a score of plus four marks, each wrong answer will get minus one mark and a question left unanswered will get zero marks.

The answers to the question paper will be uploaded within 24 hours and 48 hours will be given for airing any kind of grievance or challenge in the answers, he said.