News18 » India
1-min read

DU Wants Organisers to Give 24-hour Notice Before Any Protest, Submit Details About Event

There have been public meetings and protests near the Delhi University's Arts Faculty, some against the amended citizenship law and some in its favour.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 10:56 PM IST
File photo of a clash between police and students at DU during a recent protest programme.

New Delhi: At a time when several universities are witnessing protests against the amended citizenship law, the Delhi University has issued a notice saying it should be informed in advance about any "gathering" or "demonstration".

A notice issued on December 27 by Proctor Neeta Sehgal in this regard also requires the organiser to submit other information like details of the programme, the list of speakers, expected number of participants etc.

The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) condemned the move, terming it "anti-democratic", and said it is a constitutional right of citizens to protest.

According to the notice, "Prior intimation of gathering/ protest/ demonstration outside Arts Faculty gate and adjoining area is mandatory."

"The organisers are required to furnish the following information to the Proctor's Office at least 24 hours in advance," it said while seeking various details of programme.

There have been public meetings and protests near the Arts Faculty, some against the new citizenship law and some in it favour.

The AISA said, "Protest is a constitutional right of the citizens and the students, and must be free from any kind of paperwork... AISA, with the student community, rejects these anti-democratic diktats of the DU administration."

