‘Duare Tran’: Mamata Rolls Out Relief Scheme for Cyclone-Affected People

Similar to ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at doorstep) scheme, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rolled out ‘Duare Tran’ (relief at doorstep) outreach programme to stand beside the people of Cyclone Yaas affected people.

On December 1, 2020, Mamata Banerjee launched one of the biggest outreach programmes under the banner of ‘Duare Sarkar’. ‘Duare Sarkar’ is an outreach programme where benefits of the government schemes will be delivered to the people at their doorsteps, through camps organised at the gram panchayat and municipality ward level.

Addressing a press conference, she said, “We have sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore as an immediate relief package. To expedite the relief operation, I have decided to launch ‘Duare Tran’ camps in all the affected blocks and gram panchayats. This camp will function from June 3 to June 18 where we will receive claims from the affected people. From June 19 to June 30, we will verify the claims and from July 1 to July 8, all the Cyclone affected people will get their relief fund directly into their bank account through DBT.”

Banerjee has decided to monitor ‘Duare Tran’ personally to avoid any mishandling of funds.

She said, “The entire machinery of the State government will work in a mission-mode to ensure the success of ‘Duare Tran’. No actual beneficiaries should be deprived of relief and compensation.”

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Mamata’s post Cyclone relief initiatives and tweeted, “Appreciate exemplary commitment in synergy @MamataOfficial in relief #CycloneYaas @easterncomd @indiannavy @IAF_MCC @IndiaCoastGuard @BSF_India @NDRFHQ @IMDWeather Relief and Rehabilitation needs to be transparent, accountable with direct benefit transfer to deserved.”

Before launching the ‘Duare Tran’ scheme, Mamata (during an administrative meeting) came down heavily on the government officials and private construction companies for delay in construction, poor management and poor construction of embankments and roads.

She said, “I want a task force which will monitor all the tendering and execution processes in the PWD and irrigation department. Why did the Bidyadhari embankment collapse? It was constructed during Cyclone Amphan in 2020… then how come it was damaged so soon? Let the finance department begin an inquiry. If private construction companies are not doing the government job properly then they will be asked to compensate. Either they will compensate or they have to maintain it (roads, government buildings etc) for three years as per norms. I would like to tell all the departments to utilise money very carefully and logically.”

On total loss due to Cyclone Yaas, she said, “It is too early to estimate the total loss and damage but the preliminary ground report suggests that movable and immovable loss is worth Rs 15,000 crore due to the Cyclone.”

On May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Mamata Banerjee to discuss the extent of damage due to the Cyclone. The PM will visit West Bengal and Odisha to have an aerial survey to assess the extent of the damage. This will be the first meeting between Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi after the May 2 results of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

