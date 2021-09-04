Dubai-based Company to Handle Desilting of Dams Built Over River Narmada

In a major step towards the safety of major dams built on river Narmada, a Dubai-based company has been shortlisted for desilting the dams.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh Patel speaking to News18 on Saturday in Jabalpur said that till now there was no technique available to desilt the dams which are crucial for ensuring their safety.

A Dubai-based group has recently made a presentation and based on which cleaning of sediments will be taken up in Bargi dam in Jabalpur, said Patel.

The Minister said that the Bargi dam needs desilting badly as there has been no such work done for the structure of late.

In accordance with the intent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the desilting task of the dams is being undertaken in the country, said the Union Minister, adding the project will start with the Bargi dam.

Saying that desilting holds crucial importance for the safety of big dams, Patel claimed that this will ensure that the strength of the chain of dams built over river Narmada from Madhya Pradesh to Gujarat, increases with the help of technology.

This will ensure that internal mining in the river stops and also the sand recovered by this process will be sufficient for the private and the government sectors, claimed the Minister.

The ministry had chalked out a plan for desilting of the dams and including this Dubai-based group, several other companies had made presentations before the ministry.

Asked to comment on the drought situation emerging in Madhya Pradesh, the Minister said the State government will forward an assessment report on the matter and then the Centre will take a decision on the issue.

The Minister, however, declined a comment on the contentious 27% OBC reservation issue saying the matter was sub judice, so commenting on the same won’t be proper. But he did say that youth should not be misled by anything on the issue as this matter will only be resolved by legal means.

(Input Pratik Awasthi)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here