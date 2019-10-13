Dubai-based Indian Donates Rs 99.8 Lakh to NIT Warangal
Sudhakar R Rao, the founder and chairman of Gemini Group, made the generous contribution during NIT Warangal's diamond jubilee celebrations recently.
File photo of new building of NIT Warangal (Credits: Twitter)
Dubai: A Dubai-based Indian businessman has donated $140,756 to his alma mater NIT Warangal to help set up a state-of-the-art Innovation and Incubation centre.
Sudhakar R Rao, the founder and chairman of Gemini Group, made the generous contribution during NIT Warangal's diamond jubilee celebrations recently, reports Gulf News.
A native of Tamil Nadu, Rao is an alumnus of the institute and pursued his degree in electrical engineering in the batch of 1977-82.
"Innovation, technology and disruption is at the core of every business making in big in today's world. I am convinced there is an abundance of skill in terms of innovative thinking and technical know-how at NIT Warangal. The challenge is to harness this potential to solve meaningful, real world problems," Gulf News quoted Rao as saying.
"With my humble contribution to setup this Innovation and Incubation centre, I urge every student to utilise this unique facility and ecosystem to realize their dreams and create a lasting impact on society," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajkummar Rao Sells Pen to Leonardo Dicaprio in Wolf of Wall Street Style, Watch Video
- Trailers This Week: Vijay, Atlee's Bigil Impresses Shah Rukh Khan
- Dalljiet Kaur First Contestant to be Evicted from Bigg Boss 13
- A 'Seven-Headed' Snake Skin Discovered Near Bengaluru Has Left Locals Curious
- OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition Unveiled: Price, Specs, Launch Date and More