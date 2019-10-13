Take the pledge to vote

Dubai-based Indian Donates Rs 99.8 Lakh to NIT Warangal

Sudhakar R Rao, the founder and chairman of Gemini Group, made the generous contribution during NIT Warangal's diamond jubilee celebrations recently.

IANS

Updated:October 13, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
File photo of new building of NIT Warangal (Credits: Twitter)

Dubai: A Dubai-based Indian businessman has donated $140,756 to his alma mater NIT Warangal to help set up a state-of-the-art Innovation and Incubation centre.

Sudhakar R Rao, the founder and chairman of Gemini Group, made the generous contribution during NIT Warangal's diamond jubilee celebrations recently, reports Gulf News.

A native of Tamil Nadu, Rao is an alumnus of the institute and pursued his degree in electrical engineering in the batch of 1977-82.

"Innovation, technology and disruption is at the core of every business making in big in today's world. I am convinced there is an abundance of skill in terms of innovative thinking and technical know-how at NIT Warangal. The challenge is to harness this potential to solve meaningful, real world problems," Gulf News quoted Rao as saying.

"With my humble contribution to setup this Innovation and Incubation centre, I urge every student to utilise this unique facility and ecosystem to realize their dreams and create a lasting impact on society," he added.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
